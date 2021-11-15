Namibia: Man Allegedly Gang-Raped At Keetmanshoop

15 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

A man (24) was allegedly gang-raped by two men in front of a shebeen at Keetmanshoop on Friday.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the victim was on his way home when unknown suspects invited him for a drink and raped him.

The man then allegedly lost consciousness.

"When he woke up, the suspects were gone. No arrests have been made yet, and police investigations continue," Shikwambi says.

In a separate incident, a four-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a man he was left with at his house on Friday.

Shikwambi says the suspect called the boy to his room and raped him.

"The suspect is known, but is not yet arrested as he escaped from the house. Efforts to arrest him are underway," she says.

Police investigations continue.

At Rehoboth, a teenager (18) was arrested on Friday after he allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman.

According to the police, the suspect threatened to stab the victim with a knife if she protested.

Police investigations into the incident continue.

