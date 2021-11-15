Ethiopia: Can Insurgencies Be Beaten - Can Outsiders Help? Oman's Lessons for Afghanistan and Ethiopia

analysis

The failure of the West in Afghanistan has fed an opinion which holds that outsiders should stay away from such conflicts since nations cannot be built out of external assistance. Moreover, the international community has neither the long-term appetite or capacity to assist, and such circumstances invariably are synonymous with state fracture and frailties that outsiders can barely understand, let alone resolve.

According to this argument, Afghanistan is now, stripped naked of the internationally supplied paraphernalia of statehood, exposed as a loose collection of warring tribes, clans and religious tendencies, all of which apparently transcend Afghan identity.

Put differently, the core problem identified in this "don't try to nation-build" argument is that this is impossible when the majority of people living in a territory don't identify first and foremost as citizens.

On top of this, the Afghan state possessed a limited ability to govern, reflecting both the source of its income and character of other power centres. Afghanistan after the Taliban's (temporary as it turned out) removal from power in 2001 was extraordinarily dependent on foreign aid, generated from the taxpayers of others, to keep it afloat. And having opium as its principal export accentuated the power of warlords over...