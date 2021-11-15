Namibia: Erongo Roads Claim Seven Lives in Two Days

Seven people died on Thursday and Friday on roads in the Erongo region in two separate accidents involving two seven-seater long-distance taxis.

The one accident happened on Thursday at around 17h00 on the B2 road about 35km from Karibib towards Okahandja.

Erongo police regional commander for community affairs inspector Ileni Shapumba says a rear tyre of a Nissan Lafesta seven-seater with seven occupants allegedly burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

"The vehicle then left the road and overturned. One passenger died at the scene, while the second passenger died in an ambulance on the way to a Windhoek hospital," he says.

The deceased have been identified as Elsabe Titus (29) and Selma Kalimbo (47). The 40-year-old driver was taken to the Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek, where he is said to be in a critical condition.

A 40-year-old woman with serious injuries was taken to the Okahandja State Hospital, while another woman (25) was treated at the same hospital and has since been discharged.

Two other occupants, a 29-year-old woman and a three-year-old child, had no injuries.

In another accident on Friday, five occupants of a seven-seater taxi, including the driver, died after the vehicle collided head-on with a double-cab bakkie with two Brazilian nationals.

The accident took place at about 23:30 on the B2 road about 30km from Usakos towards Arandis.

It is alleged that the grey sedan seven-seater vehicle with seven occupants was travelling from Windhoek to Walvis Bay, while the bakie was travelling from Arandis towards Usakos.

"Four occupants of the seven-seater vehicle, including the driver, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The other three occupants sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital in Windhoek for treatment," Shapumba says.

The occupants of the bakkie, aged 26 and 29, escaped with minor injuries.

Only one victim has been identified.

The deceased's bodies were taken to the Walvis Bay state mortuary, and the police are currently tracing their family members.

They are calling on the public to assist in identifying the deceased.

Members of the public with information on the families of the deceased can contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 081 246 4757, detective warrant officer Rodolf Kasuto at 081 609 1846, or sergeant Patrick Mubuyaeta at 081 456 5078.

The police are investigating cases of culpable homicide, and reckless and/or negligent driving in both incidents.

Meanwhile, the Erongo police are observing an increase in cases of drunken driving on the roads - particularly at Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

Shapumba cautions road users to be alert as the festive season approaches.

"Our roads should serve as a means to take us to our destinations safely. This is possible when we act responsibly through strict compliance with the rules of the road, driving within the speed limit, ensuring vehicle fitness at all times, and driving safely," Shapumba says.