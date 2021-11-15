Namibia: Just Enough Coins for Something to Eat

He vanishes around the corner of KFC to count the coins he's collected for the day.

The cents are hardly enough to pay for the taxi back home to Groot Aub.

Barefoot and wearing torn clothes, he zooms in on every person his eye lands on, asking for a dollar.

"Aunty gee vir my a rand asseblief, wil iets koop om vandag to eet, of 'n Top Score om huis toe te vat," (Aunty, please give me a dollar for something to eat today, or a Top Score to take home).

This is his everyday theme song, he recites it to almost everyone he sees.

His friends laugh at him for not getting anything from a stranger he's been speaking to for six minutes.

The hopelessness of the situation hits him, and he sits desolate on the bench, facing KFC. After just a few seconds, thoughts of needing to feed his family at Groot Aub kick in, and he's back to zularing again.

His eyes are glued to the people eating in KFC. He hopes he might be offered some food.

Suddenly a security guard appears to chase him away violently.

"Lyapo utale apa inda!" (Move, go away!)

He walks away. Annoyed. Disturbed by the guard.

Before he's even finished his spiel, "aunty gee vir my... ", a young woman carrying a laptop bag and plastic bags filled with food says "voetsek" and walks off.

He keeps going, until an old woman gives him N$10.

Joy covers his face, he almost exclaims out loud but then he remembers how he lost his last combo.

After every coin he gets, he disappears behind a bench to count if it's enough for bread and maize meal to take home.

At just 16-years-old, he's already the breadwinner for his family of eight.

"My sister used to provide for us while I was in school but then she got pregnant at 16, while she was zularing for us. I don't blame her, she just wanted to feed us.

"They call it the filthy streets, we call it home. We sleep here, we eat in the streets," he says.

"The big guys will kick you and stab you. They want you to be afraid of them, I don't know why."

His arms are covered with scars and bruises. He can barely remember when the group of boys attacked him, and took the food combo a stranger had bought him two days before.

"That combo could've lasted us two months," he says.

'They kicked me so badly. Took everything."

It's getting dark quickly. So far, he's only collected N$15.

His everyday wish on the street is to get at least N$25. Enough for a hike and to buy some food for his grandmother and younger siblings at home.

He doesn't like zularing, but the thought of his family starving leaves him no choice.

"It's not easy, but we move. When my sister was zularing for us it was better. I want to rest for a month, if we get a combo, we can eat it for two months.

"Sometimes I am scared of taking cabs... my mother passed away in a car accident. She was coming from Windhoek."

His greatest fear is that he will meet the same end, and his family will starve.

He dreams of going back to school to finish Grade 9. Maybe one day he might get enough money to build a proper house for his grandmother.

"I don't want to zula every day," he says.