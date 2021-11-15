Egypt: Serbian FM Hails Egypt's Infrastructure Achievements

Foreign Minister of Serbia Nikola Selaković applauded Sunday Egypt's infrastructure achievements that he witnessed during his recent visit to Cairo in August, especially the New Administrative Capital.

During a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador in Belgrade Amr El-Gweily, the Serbian minister also praised the outcome of his talks with his Egyptian counterpart, including those on preparations for convening the joint economic committee, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The talks also covered ways to promote the role of the Egyptian-Serbian business council to boost trade exchange and investment flows.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian diplomat reviewed with the Serbian official how to stimulate tourist traffic between both countries by resuming direct flights between Cairo and Belgrade and launching regular flights to Sharm El Sheikh.

The two sides also probed cooperation opportunities in healthcare and vaccine production, and coordinating positions at international forums.

The meeting also took up ways to push bilateral cooperation forward at the diplomatic, economic, and cultural levels.