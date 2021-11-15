Egypt: Exporting One Million Tons of LNG in First Quarter of 2021

The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, said that the positive transformations witnessed by the natural gas sector in Egypt during the last three years made it one of the most important countries in the world in the export of liquefied natural gas during the first quarter of this year, at a rate of one million tons.

This came in a statement - today, Monday - during his participation in the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Conference and Exhibition "ADIPEC 2021", one of the largest events for the global energy industry, which will be held in the UAE capital from 15-18 November 2021.

The minister stressed that Egypt's success in transforming from a LNG importing country to an exporting country, and overcoming the challenges that were facing this sector, strongly supported it to occupy this position, especially as it succeeded in achieving self-sufficiency in natural gas in 2018 after the start of production from the giant Zohr field and a number of major gas fields in the Mediterranean.

He pointed out that Egypt's successes in the field of exporting natural gas and achieving revenues strongly support it to invest in the field of clean energy, achieve the targeted transformation and transition in the field of energy and reduce emissions.

Al-Molla pointed out that achieving the goal of transformation in the field of energy and reducing emissions is one of the most important priorities for the oil and gas industry globally, stressing the importance of continuing concerted efforts globally and regionally in the oil and gas industry towards transformation in the field of energy and managing its uses in a way that achieves this goal, as well as using the latest technologies to achieve the lowest degree of emissions and carbon capture and storage.

El Molla stressed Egypt's commitment and readiness to cooperate and work jointly with countries to achieve the transformation in the field of energy, pointing out that Egypt's hosting of the upcoming climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, and the UAE's hosting of the next summit in the following year represent a good opportunity to work together with countries of the world through realistic and applicable initiatives in the face of climate change and achieving transformation in the field of energy.

The Egyptian petroleum sector participates in the exhibition accompanying the conference through the Egyptian pavilion, which includes a number of Egyptian petroleum companies to review investment opportunities in the oil and gas industry and the capabilities of Egyptian companies in implementing petroleum projects inside and outside Egypt and expanding regionally in their foreign activities.

More than 160 ministers of petroleum and energy, heads of major oil and energy companies globally, as well as many experts in the world, will participate in the conference, which is held under the slogan "Uncovering New Opportunities in the Fields of Energy."

This year's event is of special importance in light of its being held following the end of the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, to be the first global forum to discuss the outcomes of the summit and the role that the energy industry will play in facing the challenges of climate change, the environment and achieving sustainability.