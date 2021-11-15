Egypt: Govt to Continue Backing Private Sector to Enhance Its Role in State's Economy

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted that the government would continue backing the private sector to be more involved in implementing several service and development projects which are currently implemented nationwide.

The premier's remarks were made during chairing a meeting of the economic ministerial group in the presence of Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Saeed, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Public Enterprises Hisham Tawfiq, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahah and top ministry officials.

Addressing the meeting, the premier said a deliberate study, which has been prepared by the Cabinet Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), recommended taking more steps and measures that enhance the state's policy of involving and supporting the private sector. He assigned the ministries concerned to review the study and record notices to be discussed at the upcoming meeting ahead of referring it to the president. He said the study will help crystallizing an integrated vision for the state in supporting the private sector and will be declared by the end of the year.

The meeting also reviewed the major points included in the IDSC study based on visions of a number of experts with the aim of working out a strategy to enable the empowerment of the private sector in the various economic sectors along with devising a mechanism to enhance its role in the national economy.