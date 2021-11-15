Egypt: Tourism Minister Follows Up Implementation of SCA Projects

15 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Tourism Minister Dr Khaled el Anani and Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Dr Moustafa Waziri met Monday to discuss ways to best benefit from a temporary exhibition to be hosted by the Houston Museum of Natural Science on November 20.

The world premier exhibition, "Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs", will showcase 181 priceless artifacts including Egyptian treasures and one-of-a-kind relics, many representing the exceptional pharaoh himself.

The event is hoped to promote travel to tourist destinations in Egypt.

An audio guide will be available in both English and Spanish.

A small pavilion at the entrance has been saved for the Tourism Authority, which will be showing promotional movies produced by the Ministry of Tourism.

Visitors of all ages will engage in activities to be organized at the pavilion, including competitions with awards being distributed to winners.

Today's meeting also focused on final preparations for a celebration that will be organized in Luxor within weeks to highlight tourism potentials in the Upper Egyptian city, which houses numerous archaeological sites and museums.

Anani stressed the need to complete all projects in accordance with deadlines, noting this is part of a plan to create new tourist attractions in Egypt.

