Namibia: Abortion in Spotlight At Coast

Many Walvis Bay residents who on Friday attended a public hearing on abortion at the town were opposed to fully legalising abortion in Namibia.

The hearing was hosted by members of the parliament's standing committee on gender equality, social development and family affairs at Duinesig High School.

The public hearing is part of a series of public consultations on whether Namibia's abortion laws should be amended to be more lenient.

Human rights and community activists, healthcare workers, and a number of residents attended the hearing.

The majority of attendees opposed proposed changes to the law, saying it already makes provision for abortion.

Kelly Wood, who had an abortion at the age of 19 in the United Kingdom, said: "Abortion did not empower me. It has victimised me as a woman. It has left me feeling empty, longing, broken, and has nearly destroyed me."

Pastor Collin Geiseb recommended the development of facilities where women can drop off their unwanted babies.

"If we can build such facilities in this country, I believe back-street abortions would not occur," he said.

Edna Botha, better known as 'Granny Be' of Trinity Broadcasting Network Namibia, said: "I beseech you not to allow abortion in Namibia. Stop!" she cried.

Ronel Peters, the founder of the Ruach Elohim Foundation at Swakopmund, held a newborn baby girl wrapped in a wool blanket to her chest.

She said the baby was conceived by rape and that the young mother approached the foundation to assist her in aborting the little girl.

"God breathed His life into this child before she was born. He had a purpose, and that is why, instead of encouraging this mother to get rid of her child, I offered to help her get on her feet so she can look after her daughter," Peters said.

Darrel Cooke, who is a senior citizen, said he cannot understand why the government he voted for would want to legalise abortion.

"It will be a sad day when Namibian mothers are given the right to kill their unborn babies," he said.

Lee-Raid Tuzembeho, representing the youth of Swakopmund, said: "Life begins at conception".

"We make a big fuss about protecting criminals against the death penalty because it's inhumane, but we want to take the lives of innocent babies by ripping them apart limb by limb," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Roger McClune of the Swakopmund Coalition of Churches handed a document over to the standing committee in which several aspects of abortion are addressed.

Devon Haipinge, who also attended the meeting, said there were many misconceptions as to why certain conditions are permissible for abortion, such as rape, incest, and the endangering of the mother or child's life as a result.

"These, however, do not justify abortion. Namibia can provide an answer to all these," he said.

Deputy chairperson of the standing committee Emilie Amupewa requested all Namibians to attend public hearings in their regions.

"That is the only way your voice will be heard. These hearings are very important to those who are in parliament.

The community are the people who sent us to parliament to represent them.

"We cannot just come up with a law without their input," she said.

The committee will soon consult the //Kharas and Hardap regions.

The process will continue until January.