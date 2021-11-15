South Sudan: Salva Kiir Fires Finance and Interior Ministers

15 November 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardiit on Friday night fired Finance and Interior ministers through a presidential decree.

The announcement read on State-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Kiir fired Paul Mayom Akech who served in the Ministry of Interior since March last year during the formation of the revitalised government.

He has been replaced by General Mahmoud Solomon Agok, who previously served as Western Lakes State Governor and also in the National Security Service.

The President also sacked Finance and Economic Planning minister Athian Diing Athian and replaced him with Agak Achuil Lual.

Mr Athian took over in September last year from Salvatore Garang Mabiordiit, who President Kiir fired citing an ailing economy.

Before his appointment to the Finance docket, Mr Agak served as the undersecretary and technical advisor in the Ministry of Trade. He had also served as the 1st Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance.

The President did not give reasons for the dismissals save for referring to his constitutional powers which allow him to appoint and remove public servants.

