South Africa: The Finance Ghost - Gold Shining and MTN Still Smiling On the Market Front

analysis

All that glisters: It's finally happening. Gold is shining brightly in the sun again after being the laughing stock(s) of the market in 2021. Of the main protagonists, Gold Fields is the only one in the green year-to-date with growth of around 9%, which isn't exactly much to write home about.

In mid-September, AngloGold and Harmony were both down around 40% year-to-date, a truly horrible result when the rest of the market was flying. Those who had the resolve to hold through the substantial dip are starting to smile again, with another significant inflation print in the US injecting some life into the gold price.

The miners offer a leveraged play on the metal, with fixed mining costs bringing operating leverage into the equation. In other words, any increase in the gold price is magnified into a larger increase in operating profits. The reverse applies on the way down, which is why the mining shares can be so volatile.

The narrative in the latest quarterly updates from the JSE-listed miners is positive overall. For those who bought gold miners too early this year (like me), it's a welcome return to form for gold in an inflationary environment. After all, this...