Nigeria/Cape Verde: Eagles Land in Lagos, Aim for Total Victory Against Cape Verde

*Ahmed Musa: "The mindset is to win and reach the final round of the World Cup series without any story"

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, who led his teammates into Lagos yesterday after defeating Liberia's Lone Star 2-0 in Morocco at the weekend has promised that total victory is what they are aiming at tomorrow when Nigeria take on Cape Verde in a make or mar 2022 World Cup qualifying clash.

Nigeria lead Group C on 12 points and only need a draw to berth in the final playoffs scheduled for March next year.

Cape Verde on 10 points will need to win tomorrow to make progress at Nigeria's expense. Both Central African Republic and Liberia on four and three points respectively are in no reckoning.

"No one is thinking of a draw. It is a must-win match, as far as we are concerned. The mindset is to win and reach the final round of the World Cup series without any story," Ahmed Musa who plies his trade with Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk announced on arrival in Lagos yesterday morning.

Eagles' delegation from Tangier, Morocco flew into Nigeria on Sunday morningaboard a chartered Air Peace Embraer E-195 E2 jet after a four-and-half hour cruise from Morocco's principal northern town to Lagos.

The aircraft touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 7.30amand the three-time African champions were immediately driven to their Eko Hotel abode, with a gym session in the evening to limber up ahead of a full training session at Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The 2-0 victory in Tangier over the Lone Star meant the Eagles have won all their away matches in this qualifying series, and need only a draw against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde tomorrow to progress into the final knockout round of African series for Qatar 2022.

Super Eagles have participated in all FIFA World Cup final tournaments since its debut in 1994 in the United States of America, bar the 2006 finals in Germany that she missed narrowly after FIFA opted to use the head-to-head rule in the qualifying campaign, which favoured Angola.

Already, in-form Senegal as well as Egypt, Mali, Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo have sailed into that final round, with African champions Algeria expected to have no trouble doing the same.