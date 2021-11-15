Angola: Luanda's 11 De Novembro Stadium Closed for Repair Works - CAF

Luanda — "11 de Novembro" stadium in the province of Luanda has been closed since Saturday for rehabilitation works, as part of decision from Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The infrastructure, worth USD 227 million, was built in 2010 to host the African Cup of Nations held in Angola.

CAF said that the infrastructure, with capacity for 50,000 spectators, will not reopen until it comply with the guidance of the continental governing body.

After eleven years since it was built, the stadium is judged unfit for football practice, due to ongoing degradation resulting from poor maintenance.

In addition to 11 de Novembro Stadium, other similar infrastructure were erected, such as Tundavala in the province of Huíla and Ombaka (Benguela).