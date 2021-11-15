Angola to Raise Over U.S.$20 MillioIn in Rough Diamond Auction

14 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola expects to raise more than 20 million U.S. dollars in its fourth rough diamond auction to be held exclusively online on Nov. 15-30.

The bidding will focus on six special stones from Lulo Mine, and several baskets of stones from Catoca Mine, the Angolan National Diamond Trading Company (SODIAM) said in a statement on Sunday.

In the third auction in June 2021, the company collected around 56.6 million dollars from tenders for special diamond stones.

So far, the sales made are part of the twelve productions from

kimberlites and alluvial with qualities in terms of sizes, models, purities and colors.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to hold auctions in 2020, SODIAM said. The first and second diamond auctions took place in 2019.

