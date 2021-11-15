Nigeria: Bayelsa Expresses Satisfaction With Completion of 10 Internal Roads

Yenagoa — As part of measures to improve road infrastructure in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Government yesterday said it had completed 10 internal roads, six nearly-completed ones while four others will be awarded at the at the end of the months.

The current administration of the state Governor, Douye Diri, has promised to construct and commission internal roads within the state capital, neighboring towns and villages before his second year anniversary as a governor of the state.

This is part of the 20 internal roads earmarked for construction in the first phase as approved by the State Executive Council and being constructed by local contractors.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, who conducted selected journalists round the internal roads, expressed satisfaction over the job done so far in many sites.

Alongside the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibanua Duba, Teibowei said the contract for the remaining four roads would be awarded before the end of this month.

He said this first phase of the internal roads construction would cost about N2.3 billion, and assured the state that new set of internal roads would be selected for construction in the second phase after the second anniversary of the current administration next year February.

The significance of this tour is to bring to limelight and to inform the people of Bayelsa State of the projects being embarked upon by the governor, specially concerning internal roads in Yenagoa metropolis.

According to him, "There are also roads being constructed in the various communities within the local government headquarters and other communities across the state but this tour is just to capture the internal roads being constructed within Yenagoa, the state capital.

"There are 20 roads, we completed about 10; six roads are on-going and nearing completion while four will be awarded very soon, and will be completed before the second anniversary of this present government."

The Commissioner for Information, Ayibaina Duba, who was part of the tour, said it was a deliberate policy by the Diri-led administration to award the 20 internal roads to indigenous contractors in line with its Prosperity Agenda of the state.

"Well, for a government, you can shy away from critics but it's always good to be very real and constructive in the criticism they give concerning government projects. My response to the negative criticism is that as you can see as the works speaks for itself.

"What we are doing is not to appease critics, we are doing it for the benefits of Bayelsans, and we will continue to do more of these irrespective of the negative views of any person as long as we are doing what is right," he said.

Isoko Leader, Akpotu for Burial

Funeral obsequies for the Grand Patron of Isoko Development Union (IDU) and Otota of Olomoro Kingdom in Delta State, High Chief Onovughe S. Akpotu, begin on Wednesday November 17, 2021 with a service of songs at his home in the community. He was a President-General of IDU and Chairman of Isoko Local Government Area.

The night of tributes is on Thursday, November 18, at his residence while interment is on Saturday after a funeral service at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Olomoro in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Katsina Police Repel Bandits' Attack, Rescue 11 Victims

The Katsina Police Command said it repelled an attack by bandits on Gidan Duka village, in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, during which it rescued 11 kidnap victims in Safana.

The command's spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in K,atsina, said 38 cows and 11 sheep were also recovered.

"Today, November 14, 2021 bandits in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles attacked Gidan Duka village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state, and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

"The DPO Kankara and his team swiftly responded to the distress call and chased after the hoodlums. The team met the bandits at Danmarabu village and engaged them in a firefight. The bandits escaped into the forest, abandoning all the rustled animals.

"The team also recovered an operational motorcycle belonging to the bandits; while investigation is ongoing," Isah disclosed.

He similarly said that based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in rescuing 11 kidnapped victims from Sabon Garin Safana, explaining that "the victims were rescued from a bandits' hideout, on the outskirts of Tsaskiya village, in Safana LGA of the state.

"It may be recalled that bandits attacked Sabon Garin Safana village on Nov. 12, 2021 and kidnapped 11 of the villagers.

"The victims were taken to Dutsinma General Hospital for medical examination/treatment and have already been reunited with their respective families", according to Isah.

Meanwhile, efforts are in top gear with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime, while investigation is ongoing, the police spokesman added.