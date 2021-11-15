Zimbabwe: Bat Hails Exchange Rates As Exports Grow By 44 Percent

15 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Listed tobacco processor, British American Tobacco (BAT) has hailed the prevailing stable exchange rates and easing inflationary pressures fostering stable pricing during the review period where export volumes recorded a 44 % growth.

Presenting a trading update for the nine months up to September 31, 2021, BAT chairperson, Lovemore Manatsa said the company delivered overall volume growth of 32% versus the same period last year mainly attributable to increased consumer demand, increased export of cutrag tobacco, and the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

"The economy benefited from the decline in the monthly inflation rate and the steady foreign currency exchange rate which resulted in stable pricing in the period under review with export volumes of leaf and cutrag tobacco increasing by 44% in the nine months period under review compared to the prior year, due to increased demand from our export markets," Manatsa said.

The remarks come after the positive impact realized by the launch of the Foreign Exchange Auction platform which, despite the volatility headwinds,has been widely credited for bringing relative stability and slowing down inflation

During the review period, BAT recorded a volume growth of 25% from the sale of cigarettes compared to the same period last year, on the back of increased demand from our consumers, increased investment in our brands, and improved access to the market and product availability.

"In the outlook, Zimbabwe's economy is forecast to recover in the context of a good agricultural season, adaptation to Covid-19 induced limitations, and continuation of fiscal and monetary policy reforms.

"The company remains committed and confident that our business strategies will deliver value growth for our shareholders," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X