Namibia: Girl With Disability, Minors Raped

Rundu — The police in Kavango East are investigating a case of rape, where a 17-year-old with a disability was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man on Friday night at Shimpanda village just south of Rundu.

"The suspect took a victim, who is a special person, to his room and had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances. The suspect was arrested and is due to appear in court on Monday," said Bonifatius Kanyetu, the crime investigations coordinator of the Namibian Police in the in Kavango East region.

Another case of rape will be handed over to the Kavango East police for further investigations, after a 14-year-old girl was abducted from her village school and raped by a 25-year-old man at Ncuse village in Mashare constituency on Saturday night.

"The suspect is arrested and will appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court. The case docket will be transferred to Kavango East region, since the incident occurred in that region," said commissioner Josephat Abel of the Kavango West police.

The Kavango West police responded to the case, as they were near the village where the rape occurred.

The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the minor if she reported the rape.

"The suspect forcefully dragged a minor victim from her school, took her to his room where he kept her for the entire night and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. He threatened to kill her if she reports the incident to anyone," Abel said.

The suspect will be charged with rape, abduction and assault through threatening.

On Friday, between 02h00 and 03h00 in Keetmanshoop's Lemoendraai location, it is alleged a 24-year-old man was on his way home from a nightclub when unknown suspects invited him for a drink and "had sexual intercourse with him under coercive circumstances until he passed out momentarily". When he woke up the suspects were gone.

On Saturday, at about 01h00 in Luderitz's Jakkalsdraai location it is alleged that a 19-year-old suspect had sexual intercourse with a 16-year old girl "under coercive circumstances". He allegedly called her into his room and kissed her but when the complainant refused he told her that it is normal. He allegedly removed her pants and raped her after putting on a condom.

Also on Friday, at about 21h00 in Rehoboth's Block E, it is alleged that a 20-year-old woman was raped by an 18-year-old suspect. He allegedly put a knife on the victim's chest and threatened to stab her if she makes noise. He then forced her to go to an open space "where he undressed her and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her".

The suspect was arrested.

In the Okapundja village of the Omakange area on Friday, a four-year-old boy was raped.

"It is alleged that the suspect called the boy to his room and had sexual intercourse with the minor," according to the Namibian Police.

Efforts to arrest the suspect is underway as he escaped from the house.

On Saturday, in Windhoek's Otjomuise area, at around 03h00 a 28-year-old man, who lives in the same house as the 19-year-old complainant, allegedly went into her room and raped her.

She woke up during the ordeal and screamed for help.

Family members came to her rescue, and the suspect was arrested.