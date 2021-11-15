Namibia: 7 Die On Erongo Roads in Two Days

Walvis Bay — Erongo police have called on residents and visitors to exercise caution on the region's roads after seven people died in two days in two separate accidents.

Inspector Ileni Shapumba on Saturday said four occupants of a seven-seater died on Friday evening near Usakos when the vehicle collided with a double-cab Isuzu bakkie.

He explained that the seven-seater with seven occupants was travelling from Windhoek to Walvis Bay when they collided with the pick-up of two Brazilian nationals who were travelling from Arandis towards Usakos. "Four occupants of the seven-seater, including the driver, died on the spot. The other three occupants sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital in Windhoek for treatment," he added.

The Brazilians sustained slight injuries.

Meanwhile, two people also died on Thursday when the driver of another seven-seater lost control over the vehicle when a rear tyre burst between Karibib and Okahandja.

"One passenger died at the scene, while the second passenger passed away in an ambulance on the way to Windhoek for treatment. The driver is in a critical condition, and is receiving treatment in the Katutura State Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Elsabe Titus (29) and Selma Kalimbo (47)".

The seventh person died on Friday morning when he allegedly grabbed a bucket of vetkoek from a house in Kuisebmond and tried to run across the road to Narraville.

He was hit by an NDF vehicle.

"We can analyse information in these accidents, including the one in which a person lost his life in Walvis Bay yesterday morning. The statistics also reflect that most of these persons who lost their lives were young people. Conversely, we have observed a bad trend of drunken drivers arrested on our roads, particularly in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund," Shapumba stated.

He observed that traffic volumes are expected to increase as the festive season approaches.

"We are reminding all road users, including young drivers, to exercise caution, exhibit a sense of responsibility, and to drive alert. Our roads should, as they are intended for, serve as a means to take us all to our destinations safely. This is possible when we act responsibly through strict compliance with the rules on the roads, driving within the speed limit, ensuring vehicle fitness at all times, and driving safely," the officer appealed.