Malawi: Queens Survive Namibia Scare

15 November 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi national team survived hosts Namibia scare to win 53-44 in the Africa Netball Cup Championship on Sunday.

In the first quarter, the Queens took the lead 12-11 and maintained another narrow 24-23 lead by the end of the second quarter.

But Malawi, opened a nine-goal lead in the third quarter in their 42-33 triumph and wrapped up the game by the same margin as they won the game 53-44.

Queens coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa said she was happy to have the game as it was a tough one as expected.

She said: "It was not an easy game as they pushed us to the limit after taking advantage of our laxity in the first two quarters.

"That's why we made a tactical move to substitute Joyce Mvula in the third quarter for her to study the game and it paid off after she returned to play in the last quarter."

Commenting on the next game against Tanzania, the coach said her charges need to be cautious as they play a fast and counterattacking game.

Chawinga-Kaluwa also said they would be looking ahead of a crunch game against Uganda on Tuesday in their last game.

Malawi have so far beaten Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya and lost to South Africa.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X