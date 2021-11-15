Malawi: Queens Survive Namibia Scare

Malawi national team survived hosts Namibia scare to win 53-44 in the Africa Netball Cup Championship on Sunday.

In the first quarter, the Queens took the lead 12-11 and maintained another narrow 24-23 lead by the end of the second quarter.

But Malawi, opened a nine-goal lead in the third quarter in their 42-33 triumph and wrapped up the game by the same margin as they won the game 53-44.

Queens coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa said she was happy to have the game as it was a tough one as expected.

She said: "It was not an easy game as they pushed us to the limit after taking advantage of our laxity in the first two quarters.

"That's why we made a tactical move to substitute Joyce Mvula in the third quarter for her to study the game and it paid off after she returned to play in the last quarter."

Commenting on the next game against Tanzania, the coach said her charges need to be cautious as they play a fast and counterattacking game.

Chawinga-Kaluwa also said they would be looking ahead of a crunch game against Uganda on Tuesday in their last game.

Malawi have so far beaten Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya and lost to South Africa.