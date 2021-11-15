Zimbabwe: Serial Armed Robbers Arrested in Masvingo

15 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A group of five suspected serial robbers was Thursday intercepted by members of the Central Investigation Department (CID) following a series of armed robberies in some high-density suburbs in Masvingo.

Arnold Musimudziwa, Julius Chibharo, Moses Kwangwaro, Charles Chekenyere, and Marshal Mutekwa were arrested after committing countless robberies from July this year.

The police, acting on a tip-off raided Chekenyere's Chivi homestead before he divulged seven others as his accomplices.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and appealed to members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of other suspects.

"Currently the suspects are clearing six armed robbery cases in which cash amounting to US$6 630 and ZAR 3250 and other valuables were stolen.

"Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects, Aleck Kuzonyei, Reward, and Bronco," the statement reads.

The suspects were caught in possession of an axe, bolt cutter, and an FN pistol with 12 live rounds.

Some of the recovered properties included two vehicles, a residential stand, and Defy deep freezers.

Robbery cases have been on the rise in Masvingo and some of the cases have been linked with members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

