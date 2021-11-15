Namibia Celebrates 75 Years of Unesco

Namibia joined the rest of the world in celebrating Unesco's 75th anniversary on Friday.

Speaking at the celebration in Paris, France, President Hage Geingob said the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) was established to contribute to humanity's moral and intellectual solidarity as well as building lasting peace through multilateralism.

He observed that as the world continues with the fight against Covid-19, which has amplified economic and social inequalities, Unesco has expanded its mandate into the area of education, culture, heritage and science and information dissemination for a more tolerant humanity.

"Today, 75 years after the founding of Unesco, we are faced with challenges that are transnational in nature. Therefore, multilateral coordination in pursuit of sustainable solutions and always in favour of peace and development, is paramount," said Geingob.

The head of state said Namibia and Unesco have cooperated in the area of education, especially technical and vocational education and training (TVET), which has resulted in the country continuously hosting its national skills competition and successful participation in the World Skills competition.

"As a country, we believe in the mandate of Unesco in favour of a more tolerant and better humanity. We do so out of firm convictions and conscientiously. Unesco, in particular, was pivotal and on the right side of history by supporting our cause for freedom and the birth of our democracy," noted Geingob. "During the past 31 years of our independence, Unesco has continued to walk the path of development and progress with us. Therefore, as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of this outstanding institution, I am confident that Unesco will continue to play its part to advance the best values in favour of our shared humanity," he added.

In his speech, the head of state also noted that Namibia hosted the 1991 World Press Freedom Day - which gave birth to and adoption of the Windhoek Declaration.

"Thirty years after the adoption of this landmark declaration, I am pleased to note that the current session of the 41st Unesco General Conference will adopt the Windhoek+30 Declaration on Information as a Public Good," continued Geingob.