Zimbabwe: Rwandan Defence Minister Tours National Shrine

15 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Visiting Rwandan Defence Minister Major General Albert Murasira this morning toured the National Heroes' Acre.

He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before receiving a narration of the country's liberation war history and the significance of the murals at the shrine.

Maj-General Murasira also had an emotional visit to the Chibondo Genocide Museum at the shrine, which depicts the massacres that happened during the war when thousands of Zimbabweans who were murdered by Rhodesians were buried in mine shafts.

After visiting the shrine, Major General Murasira also toured the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

