Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Not Fit to Stand Trial - Psychiatrist

Justin Mutenda/The Herald
Marry Mubaiwa, estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, at the Harare Magistrates Courts on December 16, 2019.
15 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A psychiatrist today told the court that Marry Mubaiwa is suffering from depression and anxiety rendering her unfit to comprehend trial proceedings.

Dr Fungisai Mazhandu said Mubaiwa exhibited signs of failing to concentrate when she examined her at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

She said this while testifying on Mubaiwa's mental welfare when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.

Another medical practitioner, Dr Charles Nyamukachi, who physically examined Mubaiwa, told the court that she was physically fit to stand trial.

Dr Nyamukachi told the court that Mubaiwa can answer questions during trial.

Mr Ncube will this afternoon determine whether Mubaiwa is able to stand trial from the testimonies of the two doctors.

Mubaiwa is charged with violating the Marriages Act after she allegedly misrepresented that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had consented to legally marry her during the time he was ill.

