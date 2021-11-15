Zimbabwe: Zivhu Rules Out Running As Independent in Chivi South, Reaffirms Loyalty to Zanu-PF

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
15 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo — Former Zanu PF Chivi South legislator and philanthropist Dr Killer Zivhu has ruled out standing as an independent candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election saying he will always remain a ruling party "child."

Dr Zivhu was last year expelled from Zanu PF for abusing social media and automatically lost his position as Zanu PF legislator for Chivi South.

The parliamentary seat is currently vacant with by-election looming after they were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Zanu PF has since chosen businessman Cde Munyaradzi Zizhou as its candidate in the Chivi South parliamentary by-election.

Dr Zivhu says he will always be indebted to Zanu PF and will never contest against a candidate from the "only political party he has known in his life" adding that he remained a child of the party.

The philanthropist vowed to continue working with the people of Chivi South to help attain President Mnangagwa's vision of making Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy by 2030.

He promised to back and support Cde Zizhou for Zanu PF to retain the parliamentary seat.Former Zanu PF Chivi South legislator and philanthropist Dr Killer Zivhu has ruled out standing as an independent candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election saying he will always remain a ruling party "child."

Dr Zivhu was last year expelled from Zanu PF for abusing social media and automatically lost his position as Zanu PF legislator for Chivi South.

The parliamentary seat is currently vacant with by-election looming after they were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Zanu PF has since chosen businessman Cde Munyaradzi Zizhou as its candidate in the Chivi South parliamentary by-election.

Dr Zivhu says he will always be indebted to Zanu PF and will never contest against a candidate from the "only political party he has known in his life" adding that he remained a child of the party.

The philanthropist vowed to continue working with the people of Chivi South to help attain President Mnangagwa's vision of making Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy by 2030.

He promised to back and support Cde Zizhou for Zanu PF to retain the parliamentary seat.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X