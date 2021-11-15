Zimbabwe to Benefit As Afreximbank Pledges U.S.$40 Billion for Continental Trade

Pan African financier Afreximbank will inject US$40 billion in the next five years to support intra- African trade, with Zimbabwe expected to be one of the beneficiaries.

Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah made the announcement at the Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) underway in Durban South Africa.

President Mnangagwa is one of the African Head of States attending the mega event.

In his remarks, Prof Oramah said more than 500 African banks will benefit from the facility.

While recognising President Mnangagwa in his salutations, Prof Oramah described Zimbabwe as his second home.