Zimbabwe to Benefit As Afreximbank Pledges U.S.$40 Billion for Continental Trade

Pixabay
...
15 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Kuda Bwititi

Pan African financier Afreximbank will inject US$40 billion in the next five years to support intra- African trade, with Zimbabwe expected to be one of the beneficiaries.

Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah made the announcement at the Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) underway in Durban South Africa.

President Mnangagwa is one of the African Head of States attending the mega event.

In his remarks, Prof Oramah said more than 500 African banks will benefit from the facility.

While recognising President Mnangagwa in his salutations, Prof Oramah described Zimbabwe as his second home.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X