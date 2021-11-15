Tanzania: PM Orders Immediate Removal of Encroachers On Water Sources

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued a three-days ultimatum to Basin Authorities to clean-up human activities near water sources currently threatening the livelihood of water users especially in Dar es Salaam and the Coast regions.

He tasked the water authorities on Monday to employ all available legislations including the Water Act of 2019, the Livestock Act of 2010, the Environmental Management Act of 2004 and the Water Resource Management Act of 2009 to eliminate all encroachers including pastoralists near water sources.

The Prime Minister's directive came at the time the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) announced an emergency water rationing owing to production deficit at its Lower Ruvu water treatment plant.

Climate change induced higher temperatures as well as human activities on the banks of the Ruvu River have seriously lowered the water volume on the river prompting the authority to cut water production from a daily production of 270million litres to a roughly 119 million litres.