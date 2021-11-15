Tanzania: War Against Terrorism - President Samia Urges Security to Stick On Professionalism

15 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Commander-in-chief of armed forces and President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the country's security forces to stick to professionalism in order to contain terrorist threats.

She issued the directive on Monday when officiating the Annual Commanders' Meeting held in Dar es Salaam suggesting among issues to be discussed at the event should include terrorist threats.

"Terrorism is not just a matter to be handled by the security forces alone, but it needs the cooperation of various institutions including the media and non-governmental organizations which will beresponsible in educating public about peace ...," President Samia said.

Additionally, the Head of State said that she is fully equipped to ensure that the army is firm and strong enough to deal with terrorism and piracy.

President Samia promised Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Mabeyo that her government will work on various challenges facing the army.

