Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, five patients are from Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in Maekel Ketema (3), Hazhaz (1), and Dopozito (1); Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center and Testing Station in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Central Region has recovered fully and has been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,863 while the number of deaths stands at 51.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,063.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

15 November 2021