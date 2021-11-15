Gambia: Hamat Optimistic About Barrow's 93 Percent Victory in Crr/N

The secretary general and party leader of NRP Hamat Bah on Friday told supporters at Palele village that he is optimistic President Adama Barrow will get 93% of votes in Central River Region (CRR) north.

He made this pronouncement amid a huge welcoming crowd in CRR and the promises made by some militants who took the podium to express their sentiment.

"Nainija CRR is our base and we expect to swipe the polls in this district. I am very much optimistic that President Barrow will get 93% of the votes in CRR North."

Addressing his supporters, President Barrow thought the oppositions would not come to Nianija because it's his base, saying "I am optimistic that I own their cards and I'm their only choice of vote."

He emphasised that before he became the president, Nianija District were marginalised in terms of schools, roads and electricity. He added that his government is now building the roads, the schools and the electricity is coming.

"I will build 1200 kilimeter roads in Nianija if I am re-elected president in upcoming December polls. I will build more schools as well."

Elsewhere in a rally held in Wassu, the deputy APRC party leader Rambo Jatta alleged that the country has people called anti-progress, in which he said lawyer Ousainou Darboe of UDP is the leader.

"They are coming here with anger but you have to be very mindful. They said they don't want the services of GRTS, but it's because they don't want their weaknesses to be shown after knowing that they have nothing here."

He told supporters that President Barrow is the right choice and he has dignity, adding that he should be elected.

"May God forbid UDP government because the Civil Servants' jobs are at risk if they vote Darboe, I know him because I was with UDP and he is self centered.

He promised that with the support of APRC in the next five years, they will make Gambia a mini Singapore.

