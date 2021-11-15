Gambia: Diaspora Conference Brings Together Gambian Diaspora and Government Agencies

The Diaspora and Migration Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, on 10 November 2021 organised the maiden Diaspora Roundtable Conference at a conclave held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo.

The objective of the conclave was to bring together the Gambian Diaspora and various government institutions, to establish a network and discuss ways of harnessing the potential and talent of Gambians in the diaspora.

In his remarks, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sulayman Omar Njie, said the diaspora roundtable conference sought to create a dialogue and generate knowledge, identify challenges and gaps to guide diaspora policy formulation.

PS Njie used the platform to commend the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for their continuous support and collaboration with the Government of The Gambia. He also expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders and members of the diaspora.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration, Ms. Fumiko Nagano, expressed delight that the Government successfully partnered with IOM to make the gathering a reality. She indicated that her organisation would continue to strengthen the effective contribution of the diaspora region to Gambia's development strides through creation initiatives of this nature.

In his welcoming remark, the Director of Diaspora and Migration Directorate, Mr. Musa Camara, said the main focus of the conference was to touch on two important objectives; providing useful information on activities and challenges of Gambians living abroad, and to also bring together representatives of different government institutions to engage with the Gambian diaspora.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The gathering brought together participants from different sectors - Civil Society Organisations, Human Rights Advocates, Investment Specialists, renowned academics and eminent researchers. The Panelists included Mr. C. Omar Kebbeh, Senior Economist, US Bureau of Economic Analysis-USA, Dr. Sainabou Taal, Policy Advisor: HMG-UK, Dr. Amina Sillah, Assistant Professor, Towson University-USA, Dr Alagie Jinkang, Research Fellow- University of Bologna, Italy, Mrs Isatou Mendy, Principal Economist, Economic Research Department, Central Bank of The Gambia, Mr Hamey B. Jawara, Senior Manager, Investment Promotion & Facilitation, GIEPA, Mr Mutarr M.Y. Darboe, Director for Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Higher Education.

By Ya Awa Touray, Information Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International

Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Former VP Jallow-Tambajang calls for promotion of peace, unity

Trust Bank Ltd supports Tanka Tanka with items worth D250,000.00