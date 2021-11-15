Gambia: Team Beatrice to Launch a 10 Action Points Today Ahead of the Gnoc Election

15 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)

As the GNOC Elective General Assembly comes nearer, two weeks from now, both teams, King and Beatrice are continuously solidifying their support from their niche in the National Sports Associations (NSA).

Although, majority odd NSAs have already decided and gave their weight to the lady candidate Beatrice Allen, the King Camp is not reliant but still pursuing and hoping for a chunk from those that have already nominated Beatrice.

In order to communicate the aspirations of Team Beatrice, her camp is launching the team's manifesto this Monday 15 November 2021, at The Gambia Football Federation. The 10 Action Points manifesto entails the promises of the team during their quadrennial period when elected into office.

Beatrice, an IOC Honorary Member is one of the most successful Sport Administrators in the history of sports in The Gambia.

