Gambia: Fortune Ready for 1st Division League Opener Against Real De Banjul

League champions Fortune FC is ready for their 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League opening match against Real de Banjul on Friday 19 November 2021 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Petroleum boys are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to prepare themselves fit for their league opener against the city boys, who finished third-spot on the country's elite league last season.

Fortune FC clutched The Gambia's premier league title last season after bagging 46 points in twenty-six league matches.

The Petroleum boys will vie to win their league matches to retain their league crown but will face stiff competition from heavy-weights such as Wallidan, Gambia Armed Forces, Brikama United and Real de Banjul for this year's league title.

