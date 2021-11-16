Nigeria: Review of Health Emergencies Programme in Nigeria's Northeast Opens, Government and Partners Solicit WHO's Continued Support.

press release

Maiduguri — The Biannual Joint Operations Review (JOR) opens in Maiduguri, Borno State today, 15 November 2021 with participation by representative of Borno Stat Governor, Commissioners for Health, partners and Civil Society Organizations.

The 4-Day event is expected to review WHO's health emergency programme in Northeast region, revise strategies to inform the development of the WHO plan for 2022.

To open the JOR in Maiduguri, Representative of the Governor and Commissioner, Intergovernmental Affair, Mr Mohammed Kabir acknowledged huge contributions of WHO to BAY (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe) States and of WHO on public health interventions such as polio eradication, malaria elimination, efforts against gender-based violence. He looks forward to being continued robust support from WHO and pledged collaboration and commitment of the State in delivering health services. He urged participants to identify strategies on how best to address communicable diseases and provide requisite services to populations in need.

Earlier in her welcome address, Borno State Commissioner for Health says, "WHO has continued to play a vital role as the technical lead partner in efforts to strengthen a robust health system for 🇳🇬 and indeed, Borno State and calls on WHO to continue its support in the establishment of a linkage between the humanitarian response and health system development for universal health coverage as well support the revitalization of primary healthcare among others".

In Nigeria, the Northeast humanitarian health emergency was first graded in 2016 as grade 3, the highest level, owing to its severity and impact on public health which significantly reduced access to basic health services and rendered the population vulnerable to disease outbreaks, malnutrition, injuries, and mental health. Following four cycles of grading reviews with the emergency remaining active, the emergency was graded as a protracted emergency.

In WHO's rating, protracted emergency is an environment in which a significant proportion of the population is acutely vulnerable to death, disease, and disruption of livelihoods over a prolonged period. Governance in these settings is often weak, with limited state capacity to respond to, and mitigate, the threats to the population, or provide adequate levels of protection.

Also speaking during the opening ceremony, the WHO Representative (WR) to Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo appreciated the BAY States for significant progress in the Northeast, especially the planned resettlement of >1.7million IDPs.

He reiterated WHO's commitment towards ensuring that health services are provided to those settled.

Responding to request by Borno State to WHO, Dr Mulombo says, "resources will be deployed for revitalization of primary healthcare for achieving universal health coverage.

The WR indicated the need to give attention to the humanitarian development nexus, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies

Representatives from partner agencies also underscored the progress made to improve security and access to displaced populations.

Partners expect that the JOR will critically identify the challenges & lessons learnt in the preceding year and come up with practicable recommendations for the humanitarian response going forward.

On expectations, the Commissioners for Health from states emphasized the need to support Human Resources for Health, revamp primary health care, support research which are in line with WHO strategic direction.

The review will be concluded on 19 November, 2021.