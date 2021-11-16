Nigeria: Submit to Party Supremacy or Be Sanctioned, APC Tells Marafa

15 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked a factional leader of the party in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, to submit to party supremacy and internal mechanism of resolving a crisis or face sanctions.

Marafa had at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, criticised the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee over the handling of APC's affairs and threatened to institute legal action to remove Buni as Chairman of the Committee.

