Kenya: FKF President Mwendwa Arrives in Court

15 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa Monday arrived at the Milimani Law Courts where he is expected to answer to corruption allegations.

Mwendwa spent their weekend behind bars after being arrested on Friday afternoon and locked up at Gigiri Police station.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers grilled him on the alleged misuse of public funds that came to fore thanks to a finding by an inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

The DCI is expected to make a miscellaneous application to hold them for more days to complete investigations into alleged misuse of public funds.

More FKF officials are this week expected to record statements with the DCI over the corruption allegations.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X