Kenya: State Wants FKF Boss Mwendwa Detained for 14 Days

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking orders to detain FKF President Nick Mwendwa for 14 days to complete investigations.

DCI filed a miscellaneous application to have Mwendwa detained at the Gigiri Police Station. State Prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told the court Monday that Mwendwa is been investigated in relation to fraudulent acquisition of public property and expressed her fears that he is likely to interfere with potential witnesses.

However, Mwendwa's lawyer, Erick Mutua, says the plea to detain him does not meet the legal threshold, adding that their is no proof that embattled FKF boss will destroy evidence within his custody.

Mwendwa arrived at the Milimani Law Courts having spent the weekend behind bars at Gigiri Police Station after he was arrested last Friday afternoon.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers grilled him on the alleged misuse of public funds that came to fore thanks to a finding by an inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Court adjourned to 3.30pm for directions on whether he will be released on bond. Ruling on DCI's application for custodial orders to be delivered on Wednesday.