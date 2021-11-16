Kenya: Yuvraj Rajput Wins National Autocross Title

Eleven-year-old Yuvraj Rajput is raring to move up the ladder next season after successfully retaining his Bambino Class title at the 2021 KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship on Sunday with one round to spare.

Yuvraj only needed to participate in the ninth round held on Sunday at the Twisty Corners racetrack in Kiambu to be crowned the champion.

And he did it in style after powering his 500cc Magi-Bug to second place in 6:56.37 minutes in the best of three heat classification.

Amaan Ganatra won the ninth round in five minutes, 47.07 seconds, while Yuvraj's closest rival this season, Karamveer Rooprai clocked 6:59.83.

Yuvraj, son of rally driver Kirit Rajput, announced that he will be moving up to the Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Junior Class after he registered his second consecutive career title, to try out a more powerful buggy.

"It's such a great feeling winning my second championship. The new track was loose but fun to drive. Next year, I am joining the Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Junior Class where I anticipate stiff opposition from Neel Gohil and Brandon Ng'ang'a," said Yuvraj, who won the Bambino Class for the first time in 2019.

The 2020 season was not held due to the coronavirus outbreak, which forced the cancellation of sporting events in the country.

Gurraj clinched the Quad Class championship after immediate former champion Wayne Fernandes settled for second place in the penultimate race.

Gurraj timed 3:02.40 against Wayne Fernandes' 4:38.53. Kiana Rajput emerged the winner in Pee Wee Class, beating Eann Bengi to the top spot. She timed 9:55.34 minutes ahead of Eann (9:42.92).

Kiana is technically the champion in waiting. She has to wait for the last race to attain the 75 percent threshold for participation. The season-ending round is scheduled for December at a venue yet-to-announced.