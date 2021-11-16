Kenya: Police Hurl Tear Gas as Mwendwa Appears in Court

Supporters of embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa were Monday teargassed at the Milimani high court precincts.

The youths were chased towards Uhuru Park by police as Mwendwa was driven to the Milimani law courts minutes after 9am.

A battery of lawyers comprising senior counsel Prof Tom Ojienda Dr John Khaminwa, former Law Society of Kenya President Erick Mutua, Makueni County Senator Mutula Kilonzo and Charles Njenga are representing him.

Court adjourned to 3.30pm for directions on whether he will be released on bond. Ruling on Director of Criminal Investigations' (DCI)application for custodial orders will be delivered on Wednesday.

The DCI sought orders to detain Mwendwa for 14 days to complete investigations.

DCI filed a miscellaneous application to have Mwendwa detained at the Gigiri Police Station. State Prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told the court Monday that Mwendwa is been investigated in relation to fraudulent acquisition of public property and expressed her fears that he is likely to interfere with potential witnesses.

However, Mwendwa's lawyer, Erick Mutua, says the plea to detain him does not meet the legal threshold, adding that their is no proof that embattled FKF boss will destroy evidence within his custody.

Mwendwa arrived at the Milimani Law Courts having spent the weekend behind bars at Gigiri Police Station after he was arrested last Friday afternoon.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers grilled him on the alleged misuse of public funds that came to fore thanks to a finding by an inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Mwendwa has however been barred from accessing the FKF office, attend any football activities and conduct any media interviews.