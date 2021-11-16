Kenya: Four Kenyan Scientists to Receive Sh112 Million Each for Health Research

Four Kenyans are among 14 scientists from eight African countries who will receive up to $1 million (about Sh111.7 million) each over five years for projects ranging from computational drug discovery to molecular epidemiology.

The four were recently named among the first cohort of the prestigious Calestous Juma Science Leadership Fellowship programme, as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced a new $50 million initiative to build a resilient global health infrastructure under which scientific innovation reaches everyone.

They are Mr Moses Madadi, a sexual and reproductive health expert with an interest in placental biology and preterm birth, Miss Lynette Isabela Oyier, a Malaria molecular epidemiology expert whose research focus is utility of molecular tools to obtain actionable data for the National Malaria Programme (DNMP) in Kenya, Ms Mainga Hamaluba, a translational science expert with a focus on safety and efficacy of a range of interventions to reduce mortality in newborns in East Africa and Mr Vincent Okungu, a health financing and systems strengthening expert whose focus will be research and development (R&D) financing models that would stimulate domestic investments in health research and development, including strategies for increased government budgets, private sector involvement and local philanthropies.

"I am very grateful to have been awarded this by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to carry out an important and impactful study because as we know, knowledge generation through research is the foundation of any society's development; therefore, governments across Africa need to recognise and prioritise investments in R&D as a basic requirement for social and economic development.

"This is too important to be left to external interests and currently, there is very little domestic investment in R&D, particularly in the health sector, and I am very happy to be the fellow that will lead a study around sustainable domestic financing for health R&D, starting with Kenya and Rwanda," Mr Okungu told the Nation in an interview on Tuesday.

The honorary lecturer and researcher at the School of Public Health, University of Nairobi, said he already knows where to start.

"Like every long journey, the project begins with the first step of identifying, and adapting/designing innovations in domestic resource mobilisation with a focus on health R&D. Such innovations should be able to generate resources to fund selected priority R&D issues identified by each country.

"This will require input from across sectors - government ministries, private sector, civil society, academia, etc," he said.

While making the announcement at the 17th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, the foundation explained that through the commitment, it will prioritise grants to scientists from low- and middle-income countries.

"The Grand Challenges Global Call to Action is a 10-year initiative that will prioritise grants to scientists from low- and middle-income countries and support a balanced representation of women principal investigators," it said.

According to officials, the long-term plan is to ensure scientists and institutions in low- and middle-income countries play a central role in shaping the global R&D agenda and developing solutions that can better meet the needs of their communities. Initial focus areas will include data science, such as mathematical modelling to inform national malaria control programmes; digital health services for pregnant women; and innovations to close gaps identified by current programmes for eliminating neglected tropical diseases.

"We need the ideas and leadership of the people who are closest to the global health challenges we're working to address," Mr Mark Suzman, the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said.

"The Grand Challenges Global Call to Action represents our commitment to advance innovation and equity while strengthening local partners in a sustainable way."

The fellowship programme, which was named after the late Calestous Juma, one of the world's foremost visionaries in African-led science, was launched at last year's annual meeting to support the next generation of scientific leaders in Africa.

The speakers at the 2021 virtual meeting included Dr Anthony Fauci, who is the director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Mr Jason S. McLellan, a professor and Robert A. Welch, who is the chair, Chemistry Department at the University of Texas at Austin, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization, Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr Melanie Saville, the director of Vaccine Research and Development, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The foundation will also launch the Global Immunology and Immune Sequencing for Epidemic Response (GIISER), which it describes as a programme that works to ensure scientists have the capacity to rapidly detect if new SARS-CoV-2 variants in their communities show signs of evading immune response.

"GIISER will operate as a decentralised network of autonomous and geographically distinct hubs that are able to connect local pathogen sequencing data and clinical epidemiology with local immunological understanding and tools.

As part of this programme, the foundation will provide $7 million over two years to investigative teams in eight countries (South Africa, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Brazil and India) to expand their existing immunological capacity," an official statement read in part.