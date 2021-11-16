Kenya: Interpol to Pick New Boss in Polls

Kenya is keenly watching as international police body Interpol's general assembly votes for its top leadership next week.

The elections scheduled to take place between November 23 and 25 in Istanbul, will pick the president who will steer one of the world's most critical law enforcement body for the next four-year term.

While Interpol's charter forbids it from involving itself in disputes of a political, religious or racial nature, the body is best known for issuing "red notices" that identify a suspect pursued by a country, effectively putting him or her on the world's "most-wanted" list.

At the end of the meeting, 194 members of Interpol will choose between two candidates to succeed outgoing president Kim Jong Yang.

Two candidates have been on a charm offensive to woo global members for backing for the top seat. One of the candidates is European, Czech Colonel Šárka Havránková, who has been part of Europol.

On the other hand, Maj-Gen Ahmed Al-Raisi has been Inspector General of the United Arab Emirates and is credited with overseeing Abu Dhabi police's transformation into a modern force.

While both candidates have a long experience in law enforcement nationally and internationally, the Emirati candidate has put Africa at the heart of his agenda and has toured the continent as part of his campaign.

Dr Al-Raisi has pledged that under his leadership Africa would have greater involvement in Interpol.

Interpol has in the past decade become a significant player in Kenya's economy, by helping stop transnational crimes such as illicit trade. The agency recently led an operation to disrupt terrorist and other transnational threats across East Africa.

The 10-day exercise dubbed 'Operation Simba', which took place between March 13-22 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, led to the seizure by the Ugandan police of 25kg of ammonium nitrate and other materials used by terrorists to produce explosive devices

At the same time Kenyan authorities at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa arrested a woman found to be carrying 5.3kg of heroin worth Sh15.3 million.