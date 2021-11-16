Kenya: Manhunt as 3 Terrorism Convicts Escape From Kamiti Maximum Prison

Security agencies have launched a manhunt for three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Sunday night.

Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga aka Zarkawi aka Alex aka Shukri, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo aka Yusuf are reported to have escaped from the highly guarded facility after destroying part of the wall leading to their cell block.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has said that a Sh60 million reward has been placed as a bounty for whoever aids in their arrest.

"The National Police Service informs members of the public that the three are dangerous and appeals for any information regarding their whereabouts," a statement from the DCI appeals.

After visiting the prison to establish the circumstances in which the three escaped custody, Commissioner-General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo in a statement said the three are dangerous and should not be given refuge by any member of the public.

"Anybody with information on the whereabouts of the above three named persons should report on this toll free number 99112 or the nearest security agency within reach," Mr Ogallo said in a statement.

Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga aka Zarkawi aka Alex aka Shukri is arrested on September 30, 2012 for taking part in a foiled terrorist attack that targeted Parliament Buildings.

He was charged with being in possession of explosives, ammunition and firearms. Akhulunga comes from Ekero area in Mumias, Kakamega County.

Mohamed Ali Abikar was arrested following his involvement in the Garissa University attack on April 2, 2015.

Joseph Juma Odhiambo aka Yusuf was arrested on November 21, 2019 in Bulla Hawa, Somalia, while attempting to register with the Al Shabaab terror group. He comes from Lukoye, in Mumias within Kakamega County.