Ethiopia: News - Oromia Region Imposes Curfew Amid SOE

15 November 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Oromia Regional State on Friday imposed curfew effective Saturday, November 13, 2021. The regional attorney general and peace and security bureau in a joint statement announced directives under the recently enacted state of emergency proclamation.

The head of Oromia Communication Bureau, Hailu Adunga told local radio that the current security situation necessitated the issuance of the directives. He said it would enable security forces to monitor and control activities in the region's zones, woredas and kebeles. He also recalled the suspension of ID issuance and renewal across the region.

The curfew restricts movement outside of 9 PM and 5:30 AM. Ambulances and private vehicles are allowed to move with permits after the aforementioned hours, while vehicles including those owned by the government are allowed to move only until 8:00 PM, according to the statement. Moreover, the employees of Hotels, business enterprises, hospitals and religious institutions are required to get permits for their vehicles. Bars, night clubs were ordered to close at 9:00 PM, as per the directives.

Residents were asked to help with the arrests of 'strange faces in their surroundings' tipping off security forces. The regional command said to be led by the President of Oromia region also asked landlords to notify concerned bodies the identity of their tenants. Additionally, the statement cautioned residents to register weapons within 10 days after the announcement was made on Friday. The statement further cautioned that anyone or any house will be subjected to searching as necessary. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X