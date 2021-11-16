Sudan: Bishop Tombe Trille - "After the Coup d'État, It Is Urgent to Support Dialogue. the Pastoral Mission Is Seriously Affected"

El Obeid — "We are cut off from the world, there is no government given that the Supreme Transitional Council for the executive, made up of 50% military and 50% civilians, is dissolved while the Prime Minister is under house arrest. Schools are closed and the situation is still very tense. Civil disobedience demonstrations and strikes continue, but the population fears that Islamist groups will take advantage of the coup to return".

This is what Mgr. Yunan Tombe Trille, Bishop of El Obeid, and president of the Bishops' Conference of Sudan and South Sudan declares to Agenzia Fides. "Since the early days of the coup, the internet connection has been very problematic, even non-existent on some days. Our pastoral mission is seriously affected by this side effect of the coup. Even the phone lines are intermittent. We can thank God that we at least manage to gather for prayers and services on Sundays and holidays".

In the meantime, negotiations have been underway for at least ten days between the army chief and leader of the putschists, Burhan, and Prime Minister Hamdok for the formation of a technical government which does not consider the entry of parties within it. Negotiations between the military and civilians, however, are very slow: in an interview with "Al Jazeera" on November 11, Burhan said that negotiations with the Hamdok front "have failed miserably". The stalemate fosters discontent and splits within the military, and the divisions unleashed in recent days are fueling fears of an internal war between various factions. In a complicated scenario, Mgr Tombe Trille underlines: "The dialogue initiated can only have real chances of success if the international community sides with the Sudanese people and insists that the situation return to the one before October 25 (date of the coup , ed), so that the Prime Minister is released from house arrest and the formation of a new government is finally formed. However, this must be done quickly because, as we now know, the military junta that led the coup d'état is part of the environment close to Omar al-Bashir (currently in prison, ed) who ruled here for over 30 years".