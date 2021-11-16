Sudan: Four More Sudan Universities Suspend Studies

Khartoum (Updated) — The Omdurman Islamic University, El Zaeem El Azhari University, El Nilein University, as well as the Sudan University of Science and Technology, have joined the University of Khartoum, the University of El Gezira, and the Red Sea University in suspending studies indefinitely "for the protection of students and staff" in response to the current instability in the country following the military coup of October 25.

Omdurman Islamic University and El Zaeem El Azhari Universities announced the suspension of studies and exams for an indefinite period today, bringing the number of closed universities in the country to seven.

On Tuesday, the administration of El Nilein University suspended the studies indefinitely, while on Monday, the Council of Deans of Sudan University of Science and Technology announced the suspension of studies and the postponement of exams until further notice.

In a statement following an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the administration of El Nilein University condemned the military coup, called for the release of all detainees and a return to civilian rule and the democratic path.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, three major universities announced the suspension of studies earlier this week, namely the University of Khartoum, the University of El Gezira, and the Red Sea University.

Lecturers and students of the University of Khartoum organised a vigil at the university buildings on Tuesday, rejecting the coup and in support of the civil democratic transformation.