Tanzania: Security Firm Sponsors Children's Football Tournament in Dar

Dar es Salaam — SGA Security has pledged to continue supporting young talent through football academies in the country.

The pledge was made by SGA Tanzania managing director Eric Sambu during an event that brought together about 300 young football players from one of the leading football academies in Dar es Salaam - Magnet Youth Sports Academy at the Law School of Tanzania grounds over the weekend.

The annual event, which brings together players from all Magnet Academy centres in a tournament, was co-sponsored by SGA Security, who also sponsors the U17 and U19 teams that participate in the national youth league.

Mr Sambu commended the academy for bringing together and nurturing great talent in Dar es Salaam, many of which have been picked for trials in major academies in Europe.

SGA paramedic team and ambulances were busy in the field during the event that brought hundreds of spectators to ensure everyone returned home safe.

"As a company, our main mission is provision of security services, but we also value health and that is why we have ambulances stationed strategically in the city, to support the society. Sports events like this makes us healthy and beginning at a tender age creates a culture of fitness, which also contributes to a healthy society hence productivity and less burden to health systems, in addition to potential career prospects in football", Mr Sambu said.

Magnet Sports Academy's chairman, Mr Tuntufye Mwambusi, welcomed the support of SGA Security and other sponsors of the event, noting that SGA Security has been a partner for three years now.

He explained that his academy has produced players for the national team at various categories. "Our players are well exposed, given that they get a chance to participate in international tournaments like in Sweden, Norway, Germany and UAE. We have had professional coaches from Spain and many of our players have gone for trials in Europe", he said.

SGA Security has sponsored many events including the main marathon events organised by NMB, CRDB, NBC and many others,as part of their corporate social responsibility in the country, being part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.