Somalia: Jubaland President Travels to Garowe

15 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam has travelled to Garowe the administrative capital of Puntland state. Ahmed Madobe was seen off at Kismayo airport by members of his cabinet and military officials from the Jubbaland state.

The purpose of Ahmed Madobe's trip is to meet with his Puntland counterpart, Said Abdullahi Deni, according to credible sources. The two leaders will also discuss election issues, especially those of the House of Representatives.

During his stay in Garowe, the Jubbaland president will also hold various meetings with other Puntland officials to discuss cooperation between the two administrations.

Deni and Ahmed Madobe are close political allies and have strengthened their alliances since the election debate began.

