Seychelles: Military Operation Discovers Seychellois Man Reported Missing for Several Weeks

A Seychellois man who was reported missing in October has been found on board a foreign dhow during a joint military operation, and President Wavel Ramkalawan shared the news with family members on Monday.

A missing persons notice for Andy Bistoquet, a resident of the eastern district of Anse Aux Pins, was issued on November 4 and 7.

On Monday, Ramkalawan, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of Seychelles, met with the mother and siblings of Bistoquet to share the good news, State House said.

Ramkalawan "personally shared the news with the family that during a joint military operation by the Seychelles Coast Guard in collaboration with Indian Navy and the French Navy, Mr. Bistoquet was found onboard a foreign dhow. The necessary arrangements are being made for the transfer of Mr. Bistoquet to Seychelles," said State House.

The President of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the country to all armed forces and parties involved in this operation.

Meanwhile, the investigation by the Seychelles Police Force continues and no further detail on the circumstances surrounding Bistoquet's disappearance was provided.