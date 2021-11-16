Liberia: Cummings Rejects Closed-Door Solution in CPP

Makes more demands in CPP

Opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings has insisted he will not accept any "behind closed doors" solutions in resolving an internal conflict within the Collaboration Political Parties (CPP), turning down a proposal by the opposition bloc's chairman and former Liberian Vice President, Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Cummings ANC has been publicly accused of allegedly tampering with the CPP's frame work document. The ANC remains resolute that the CPP under Mr. Boakai, sets up an independent committee of five persons from credible institutions to complete the investigation within two weeks and return its findings.

The conditions set by Mr. Cummings while Mr. Boakai is proposing an amicable solution to the internal conflict, mean the CPP is way too far from being at peace with itself, and this may also be a potentially serious political test to shed light on Mr. Boakai's leadership style in dealing with critical issues.

Of the four political leaders within the CPP, Cummings and Boakai are the only two political heads battling for the CPP presidential ticket to face incumbent President George Manneh Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Cummings' posture to remain uncompromising on every issue within CPP, especially given the controversial nature of the allegation of altering CPP's document nearing the 2023 presidential election, could be an opportunity for him to make Boakai's tenure as CPP chair politically too busy and hectic.

In a communication dated 10 November 2021 addressed to CPP chair Mr. Boakai, the ANC political leader assured his party's personal commitment and support toward the realization of the patriotic objectives of the CPP for the betterment of Liberia.

"However, we cannot hope to genuinely reconcile the CPP, if as leaders, we are unwilling to truthfully confront and conclusively resolve the real causes underlying the deepening disunity and distrust," Cummings wrote.

He added that unfortunately, the problems of the CPP are not with the membership and those who are sympathetic to the CPP.

"The deepening distrust and disunity are engineered by the political leadership of the CPP, some of whom are manifesting interests in pursuing ambitions outside the agreed rules of engagement," Cummings continued.

The claim that the CPP's frame work document was altered with "nefarious" intent ostensibly to benefit ANC were attributed to CPP constituent party All Liberian Party (ALP) political leader, businessman Benoni Urey.

Mr. Cummings argued that genuine reconciliation, as needed in the CPP and in Liberia must be about upholding and preserving the law especially in the pursuit of individual ambitions.

"Accordingly, the ANC and I agree with an earlier position of the Unity Party (UP) and others that the prerequisite to any and all activities and actions of the CPP is a comprehensive conclusion of investigation into allegation made by the All Liberian Party (ALP) that the Framework Document (FD) which binds and governs the four parties of the CPP was altered with "nefarious" intent ostensibly to benefit me and the ANC," said Cummings.

He demands Mr. Boakai to act with urgency towards setting up an independent committee that will investigate the allegations by answering the central question of whether or not there are amendments to the agreeable Amended Version of the Framework Document of the lawyers which was approved by the parties and filed with the National Elections Commission for CPP's registration.

He also seeks to know what the details of those amendments are. He argued that there is now understandable public interest in the allegation of the ALP, and particularly, in how the CPP finally resolves it.