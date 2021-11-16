Egypt, Eni Discuss Accelerating New Energy Projects

Chairman and CEO of Eni S.p.A. Claudio Descalzi said the Italian energy giant plans to accelerate new projects to increase production in Egypt.

Descalzi met with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tariq el Mulla Monday on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Conference and Exhibition (ADIPEC 2021) in the UAE, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting reviewed Eni's projects in Egypt in light of distinguished results that have been recently achieved and its plans to enhance cooperation in all fields to achieve development goals for both sides.

Mulla pointed out to joint efforts exerted to accelerate the reoperation of the Damietta gas liquefaction plant and the resumption of its export activity, as an important step in transforming Egypt into a regional energy hub.

The global trend of switching to clean energies and reducing emissions is of paramount importance in all the projects currently implemented by the Egyptian state, in light of Cairo's full commitment to all international agreements and initiatives that seek to preserve the environment and confront climate change, he added.

The minister stressed the importance of boosting cooperating with Eni to take executive measures to prepare joint initiatives and projects in the field of implementing projects to collect, store and use carbon and reduce methane emissions, to be announced during the next edition of the Conference of the Parties to Climate Change, which Egypt will host in Sharm el Sheikh in 2022.

MENA