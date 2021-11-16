Niger Sign Off Qualifiers With Huge Win in Nine Goal Thriller

Niger wound off their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification journey with a 7-2 victory over Djibouti in Niamey on Monday as the West Africans clinched their second victory to move to seven points in Group A.

Adebayor Zakari Adje scored a hattrick with substitute Ibrahim Issa scoring a late brace scored within two minutes. Amadou Wonkoye and Daniel Sosah scored one a piece with Youssouf Ahmed and Siad Yabe scoring the consolation goals for Djibouti.

Adebayor broke the deadlock in the 14th minute with a simple side foot finish. Ahmed then drew Djibouti level in the 33rd minute, to hand them some hope of a shock win.

However, the joy of being level on goals lasted just a minute as Adebayor added the second with a fine finish on the volley off an Ibrahim Abdoul Aziz assist.

Djibouti almost drew level in the 59th minute when Mahdi Mahabeh beat the keeper, but Niger skipper Youssef Oumarou cleared off the line.

Two minutes on the turn, Niger put the game to safety with the third goal with Wonkoye scoring with a well taken shot from distance. Three minutes later they were 4-1 up when Sosah won the ball back and shot in after the keeper spilled a shot from Adebayor.

Adebayor completed his hattrick in the 75th minute with a well taken curling shot.

Djibouti reduced the deficit in the 84th minute when Yabe sneaked the ball under the keeper, but they conceded twice in quick succession, Issa tapping a rebound home in the 86th minute before a cracking shot a minute later made it 7-2.

Elsewhere, Guinea Bissau and Sudan played to a 0-0 draw in a Group I match.